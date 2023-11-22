Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan looks magical in romantic song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’

Shah Rukh Khan yet again proved to be a King of romance as he created a beautiful on-screen chemistry with Taapsee Panu in newly released song of his highly anticipated movie, Dunki.



The B-town superstar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a short clip from his new song.



In the song, Shah Rukh could be seen wearing basic kurta in different colours with baggy pants. On the other hand, Taapsee looked beautiful in traditional attires.



The song grabbed the attention of his fans as it featured some interesting lyrics dance steps.



In the caption of his post, the Pathaan star showered praise on Arijit Singh who beautifully sang the song. He wrote, "@arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again."

The music of the song is produced by Pritam and written by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh.



On November 2, Shah Rukh dropped first teaser of the upcoming film on the occasion of his 58th birthday.



The Jawan actor uploaded a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home!"



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama movie also features Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vicky Kaushal.

The movie is slated to release globally in cinemas on December 21, 2023.