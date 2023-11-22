Taylor Swift to spend Thanksgiving in Brazil?

Taylor Swift was reportedly going to spend Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift appears to be holding off on some festivities as her South American leg of her Eras Tour was struck with tragedy early on.

With Thanksgiving around the corner and her budding romance with Travis Kelce, the Grammy winning singer was still mulling over her plans.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, was expected to fly home for the holidays and possibly spend it with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34.

However, an insider told Page Six that Swift would be making a last-minute decision about whether she was up for the long travel days.

The Karma singer is “devastated about a fan dying” before she kicked off her second show in Brazil.

A Swiftie, identified as 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the venue before the concert began.

“The weather is extreme. It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot. She is going to decide today,” the source said.

The insider shared that traveling “could end up being too much” for Swift. However, it is a possibility that the singer’s mother Andrea and father Scott could be flying down to Brazil join her instead.