King Charles lauds Blackpink for strides toward environmental sustainability

King Charles honors Blackpink at Buckingham Palace for their strides toward sustainability

King Charles heaped praise on Blackpink for their unparalleled strides toward environmental sustainability during an opulent dinner at Buckingham Palace.

The 75-year-old monarch alongside his wife, Queen Camilla hosted the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee's for a state visit.

The quartet was joined by around 170 guests, including Jisoo, Rose, Jennie and Lisa for banquet dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

During his speech, Charles commended the country's efforts towards sustainability as well as Blackpink's impact and advocacy.

“It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause,” King Charles said.

“I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals."

The mention prompted the four girls to exchange awkward smiles with each other while sitting at different tables.

“I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars,” he continued.

“Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!" the father of Prince William quipped, referencing his last visit to South Korea with Princess Diana in 1992.