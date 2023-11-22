Meghan Markle talks ‘justice’ as William, Kate take ‘leading role’ in monarchy

Meghan Markle returned to Justice for Girls charity in Vancouver after three years

Meghan Markle made an appearance at a charity to listen to teens narrating their struggles for justice, while Prince William and Kate Middleton lead royal welcome for a special state visit.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, returned to the Canadian nonprofit organisation, Justice for Girls, on Tuesday, which she visited back in 2020, after she stepped down from her royal position alongside Prince Harry.

The former Suits actress had joined Jessica Lake and Lauri Thompson from the Lake family’s All One Fund. Meghan had an “engaging and heartfelt conversation about justice and equality for teen girls living in poverty in Canada and around the world.”

Meanwhile, across the pond, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were given the major role to lead a state visit.



The royal couple kicked off a day of royal pageantry by welcoming the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, to London as they started a two-day tour in the U.K.

This is the second state visit that King Charles has hosted since he became monarch in September 2022.

Ever since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles, they tied with the royal family have gotten strained over time.

The couple had accused the royal family for discriminatory treatment especially towards Meghan.

Prince Harry and Prince William are not on speaking terms and their rift deepened, following Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

While, Harry and Charles reportedly spoke on the phone on the monarch’s birthday, insiders have shared there “still a long way to go to mend the rift created over many years.”