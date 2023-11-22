BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, V, RM officially begin ‘military enlistment’ process

BigHit Music released an official statement on behalf of the BTS members

BTS members, Jimin, Jungkook, V and RM have officially started their military enlistment process.

BigHit Music released an official statement on behalf of the members on Wednesday, November 22 that the remaining four members of the popular K-pop band have “initiated the military enlistment process.”

“The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course,” the statement read, via Scoompi.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists.”

In South Korea, it is mandatory for all able-bodied to serve at least 18 months in army. However, in case of BTS, there was a years-long debate on whether they will be given an exemption.

The country has previously offered exemptions including Olympic medal-winning athletes and some classical musicians, but K-pop stars are not eligible under the existing programme.

Hence, last year, Jin became the first member to enlist, followed by J-Hope in April.

Meanwhile, Suga started his service in April.