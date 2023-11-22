Twilight director updates on Robert Pattinson, ex Kristen Stewart relationship

Robert Pattinson and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart are still good friends.



Director of Twilight, Catherine Hardwick, confirmed that there is no hatred between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison, who split up years ago. The Charlie's Angel actress even "crashed" his 37th birthday celebration in May.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, she revealed that she and actress Toni Collette from Hereditary attended his party without an invitation only to learn that Stewart had also done so.

“Strangely enough, I went to Rob’s birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him,” Hardwicke said, talking about their upcoming 2024 movie Mickey 17.

“We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my god!’ We all hugged each other, like, this is so crazy and cool.”

Then, Hardwicke remembered how Stewart had "rung the bell at the gate" of Pattinson's house to find out as to if it was "cool" for her to enter.

According to Hardwicke, who described the former vampire stunner as a "lovely person," Pattinson "of course" allowed Stewart inside.

“When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?'” she continued. “I go, ‘I kinda crashed it with Toni.’ And she goes, ‘Well, I crashed it too.'”

Despite their messy breakup, fans of the well-liked movie adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight series will be pleased to learn that Stewart and Pattinson are still good friends.

Stewart and Pattinson fell in love and dated from 2009 until 2013, just like their on-screen personas.

But in July 2012, Stewart, 33, was discovered kissing her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, causing a rift in their relationship.