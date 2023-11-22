Chris Pratt purrs again: Garfield's voiceover resumes, Actors’ Strike ends

Chris Pratt answers Garfield's mic call!

Chris Pratt thrilled fans with an Instagram post on Tuesday, revealing that he’s finally back in the booth to voice Garfield after the actors’ strike comes to an end.

He kept his return to the studio casual by sporting a baseball cap with a scruffy mustache, as seen in the shared sneak peek photo where he was rocking a cheeky grin.

Behind him, script documents from the movie could be spotted along with a screen featuring the orange sleep-admiring cat whose face reflects the same smile as Pratt’s.

He captioned this amusing moment with “Strike over. Back in action. LETS GO!!”

One week ago, the first trailer for the highly anticipated production was released. Titled The Garfield Movie, the synopsis describes it as “world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat is about to have a wild outdoor adventure.”

Expected to be released in 2024, the plot revolves around Garfield’s reunion with his father Vic, who was missing for a long time. The two form a trio with Odie the dog and jump out of a pampered life to a high-risk heist.

Other voicing actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, and Nicholas Hoult will be recording alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

