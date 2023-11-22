Kanye West suspects ex-trainer Harley Pasternak is stalking him in Dubai

Kanye West thinks Harley Pasternak is following him.

Kanye West believes his former personal trainer Harley Pasternak is tailing him in Dubai. This comes a year after some creepy texts sent by the ex-employee were exposed, where he was threatening to have the rapper “institutionalized again.”

Photo and video evidence has been received from Monday, showing Harley in the lobby of the same hotel where West is spending time with his children.

An insider told the media, “We have grave concerns as to what this creepy operative is doing in Ye’s hotel.”

The All Falls Down singer was hospitalized in November 2016 after showing symptoms for psychosis at Harley’s house. He was reported to be dealing with severe dehydration and sleep deprivation brought from posting irrational political along with personal rants on Twitter, now known as X.

Kanye West shares screenshot of texts sent to him by Harley Pasternak.

In the following years, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has claimed that it was misdiagnosis on Harley’s part, leaking threatening messaging received from the trainer, which were sent after West made several anti-Semitic remarks in 2022.

“So I will say this again. I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well-behaved celebrity,” says the artist.