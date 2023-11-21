Chip, Joanna Gaines reflect on 'evolution' of their solid relationship

Chip and Joanna Gaines opened up about the 'evolution' of their relationship

Chip and Joanna Gaines looked back at the 'evolution' of their relationship and family after 20 years of marriage.

The superstar couple acknowledges that things are 'shifting' in their romance and as parents of five children while managing a lifestyle empire, including a product line at Target and their own TV network, in a candid interview with People published on Tuesday.



'Jo and I are in this beautiful moment. We're evolving into each other,' Chip said. 'It's the second part of our marriage'.

Joanna chimed in with, 'I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me,' before adding, 'We just see life differently now.'

As for how the new developments between the parents affect their children - the couple share Drake, 18, Ella, 17, Duke, 15, Emmie, 13, and Crew, five - Chip and Joanna said their number one priority is to keep them feeling loved and protected under the spotlight of fame and success.

What we have realized about our kids is, they want to feel as normal as possible. So they don't ever talk about any of it. I think they love the idea of flying under the radar, feeling normal,' Joanna explained.

'We get that. But maybe they'll be proud of this one day,' she added, referring to the juggernaut of their lifestyle brand Magnolia’.