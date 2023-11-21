Joe Manganiello in hurry to finalise his divorce from Sofia Vergara after Caitlin O’Connor

Joe Manganiello wants to speed up divorce proceedings with Sofia Vergara: Report

Joe Manganiello wants to finalise his divorce from estranged wife Sofia Vergara as soon as possible.



In the court documents shared by RadarOnline.com, the actor has reportedly handed over copies of his income and expenses to Sofia along with a list of his assets and debts.

It is pertinent to mention that all signs point to Joe being ready to move on from the marriage quickly.

As Radar previously reported that Joe and actress Caitlin O’Connor began dating back in September but had kept their romance low profile amid his divorce case.

Earlier in July, Joe reportedly filed for divorce from the Modern Family actress following seven years of marriage.

Joe Manganiello and actress Caitlin O’Connor start dating in September

In a statement, the Magic Mike actor said it’s because of “irreconcilable difference” that they parted their ways.

The outlet further disclosed that Joe and Sofia previously signed a prenup prior to tying the knot.

Sources told the outlet, “Neither plans to contest the terms of the agreement in court.”

Interestingly, Joe has hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent him in court whose past clients included Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, Angelina Jolie and others.

After Joe’s statement, Sofia responded with the same date of separation in her divorce filing.

However, she demanded for spousal support from Joe as well as to give her own separate property.