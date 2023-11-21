Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up about feeling' low' due to hair loss post-chemo

In a recent Instagram Story, Amy Dowden provides an update on her coping journey.

Strictly's Amy Dowden has opened up about feeling low due to hair loss after her chemotherapy treatment.

The 33-year-old professional dancer, diagnosed with the disease in May, underwent treatment over the summer, even breaking down while shaving her hair.

Writing to her followers and fans she said: 'Has anyone used red light therapy devices after chemo for hair growth? Did it help?

'Really getting down and wanting my hair back so much! Any advice or help would be so appreciated.'

The Welsh star finished off the request with a prayer emoji, a pink love heart, and a pink bow, which has become the universal symbol for breast cancer.

It comes after last week Amy shared the sad news that she had broken her foot just days after ringing the bell when she completed her chemotherapy treatment.