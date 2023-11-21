Coleen Rooney opens up about father ‘support’ as she reflects on her pregnancies

Tony and Colette were both in the room with her and Wayne during the births

Coleen Rooney shared that her father, Tony, was present for the births of all four of her children.

The 37-year-old WAG has four sons with her former footballer husband Wayne 38 - Kai 14, Klay 10, Kit seven, and Cass five. Reflecting on her pregnancies, Coleen mentioned that her parents,

Tony and Colette, were both in the room with her and Wayne during the births, emphasizing the importance of including everyone in their family experiences.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Coleen expressed their family's commitment to involving everyone in their activities.

She said: '[My dad's] been in the room for all four of my babies, it's something that people have not understood at times... he hasn't gone down the bottom, he's always stayed at the top.

'I just wanted him to be there when his grandchildren come into the world. Knowing their love of children, it's such a happy moment for everyone. I've been lucky that the hospital have allowed them to be there.'

Coleen also reflected on having a miscarriage before she welcomed her four sons and admitted that Wayne 'really struggled' with the devastating news.

Her first of two miscarriages came just months after she and Wayne married in a 14th-century abbey in Santa Margherita on the Italian Riviera.