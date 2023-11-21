Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn spotted for first time amid 'marriage issues' hints

Ed raised concerns among fans when his album released in September, titled "Autumn Variations," hinted at possible marital issues

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn stepped out for their first joint public appearance in eight months on Monday, enjoying dinner at The Araki in London's Mayfair.

The couple, married in 2019, has always maintained a low-key relationship. However, Ed, 32, raised concerns among fans when his album released in September, titled "Autumn Variations," hinted at possible marital issues.

The album suggested a rough patch in their relationship, with one song hinting that 31-year-old Cherry 'may have called time on their relationship.'

During their date night, Ed and Cherry appeared cheerful but maintained some distance. The Grammy-winning artist reserved his hugs for passersby on the street.

Ed later shared a snapshot from their dinner on Instagram, playfully throwing up his middle finger to the camera while enjoying a glass of red wine.

This marked their first public appearance together since celebrating Cherry's birthday in April at Ed's restaurant, Bertie Blossoms, in Notting Hill. The outing followed Ed's hints at marital challenges in his seventh album.