King Charles, Camilla, William, Kate put on united front as they welcome President of Korea

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate appeared together

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in high spirits and beaming with pride as they kicked off a day of royal pageantry by welcoming the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, to London as they started a two-day tour in the U.K.



The Prince and Princess of Wales met the presidential couple at their hotel in London. They then traveled together to Horse Guards Parade, where they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the ceremonial welcome.



After a royal salute, Korea’s national anthem was played and the president, accompanied by the Britain's King, carried out the official inspection by walking along the Guard of Honour of F Company Scots Guards.

The formal ceremony ended with the president and first lady joining King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate in a carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace, where they were met by a second Guard of Honour of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.



The King and Queen will also host a viewing of a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to the Republic of Korea and a private lunch for their guests. They will also be treated to a glittering array of jewels and tiaras on show at the state banquet staged in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace.