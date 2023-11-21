King Charles wants to let go of 'petty' rift with Prince Harry for Archie, Lilibet

file footage

King Charles has been advised to make an effort toward mending rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the sake of their children.



The British monarch, who turned 75 last week, hasn’t met his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the Royal Family nearly four years ago.

It has been reported that Charles received a video from the toddlers as they sang him a happy birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Speaking to Ok! Magazine, a source revealed that the father of William and Harry “was really quite taken by it.”

They expressed: “Relations between the King and his son are still very strained, but he would never let that get in the way of having a relationship with his grandchildren, who he hasn’t seen for a very long time.”

Noting that the monarch “knows he doesn’t have many more birthdays left or Christmases left,” the insider shared he “wants to try to repair the rift so that his grandchildren will be a part of the family like everyone else”.

However, even if Charles end up mending fences with his youngest son, there’s “virtually no chance” of Prince William doing the same, they affirmed.

Moreover, Queen Camilla is “also still very deeply hurt by the comments made about her,” the insider continued, adding: “That’s another obstacle for Charles to overcome.”

“It’s important for the King to convey a sense of unity within his family as a sign of what the people should emulate. Not power struggles and division. There’s an element of repairing the damage so that there are no more milestones overshadowed by petty squabbles,” they added.