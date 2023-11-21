Brad Pitt seemingly flashes promise ring amid Ines de Ramon romance

Ines de Ramon has previously been seen wearing a ‘B’ necklace for rumoured beau Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon may be tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, but they are letting their jewelry do the talking.

On Friday, the Fight Club star was attending the 2023 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix in Vegas, Nevada, when he flashed a gold ring on his right-hand ring finger.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show the 59-year-old actor adjusting the gold chain around his necklace, when the band on his finger caught the sun.

Though the ring is clearly not a wedding band, the outlet speculated that it may be a promise ring for his new lady love.

Meanwhile, the Swiss model has been spotted wearing a gold ‘B’ necklace in both June and August.

Recently, multiple reports have divulged that the lovebirds are "stronger than ever," and that Pitt even started introducing Ramon as his “girlfriend.”

Pitt, 59, and Ramon, 36, first sparked dating rumours late last year, and though they have never publicly confirmed the relationship, they celebrated this one-year anniversary in September this year, per a relationship timeline by Elle.