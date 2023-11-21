Kesha removes Diddy’s name from her most iconic song following Cassie’s lawsuit

Kesha once made a very famous reference to ‘P. Diddy’ in one of her earliest mega-hits

Kesha has removed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ name from one of her most popular songs following his legal row with Cassie.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter was performing her 2009 mega-hit TiK ToK during the Saturday Los Angeles stop of her Only Love tour, when she made her position on the now-dismissed lawsuit perfectly clear.

Though the original opening line of the song goes, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” with “P. Diddy” referring to one of Combs’ most famous moniker, a video circulating X (previously Twitter) showed Kesha instead singing the unrecognisable lyric, “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

Fans seemed to approve of the lyric-change, with one praising the “Queen behaviour” by Kesha while another noted, “Nobody wants to associate with P. Diddy no more [sic].”

The lyric change comes at the heels of Cassie’s lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Diddy, whom she accused of decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, including rape and sex trafficking, from the moment they met in 2005 – when she was just 19 and he was 36 – to the ultimate end of their relationship in 2018.

Diddy vehemently denied the allegations, and the pair announced Friday that they will “resolve this matter amicably.”

On Monday, the lawsuit was officially dismissed by court.