Justin Timberlake 'nervous' to launch tour amid Britney Spears' memoir backlash

Justin Timberlake 'nervous' to launch tour after Britney Spears' memoir backlash

Justin Timberlake is set to kick off next year with a solo world tour.

The 42-year-old singer has reportedly been checking in with tour organizers to plot itineraries and stage designs for the last few months.

The tour will most likely be in support his sixth album, which would be the singer’s first in over half a decade. Timberlake last released an album titled, Man Of The Woods, in 2018.

Speaking to The Sun, a source reflected on the singer’s plans for an epic comeback, before everything was marred by Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir released last month.

Timberlake recently sparked backlash after the Toxic singer revealed he urged her to get an abortion when she became pregnant with his child during their relationship.

Spears also claimed the Cry Me A River singer broke up with her over a two-word text.

However, the insider claimed, “Despite all this negativity, Justin still plans to do a major tour.”

“He wants to remind the world what a great performer he is by returning with a huge show and great new music,” they explained.

The source continued: “Behind the scenes there are concerns about what the impact Britney’s book has had on his image and how it could affect sales.

“Justin knows that any promotion he does, Britney will be discussed, it is unavoidable.

They added: “And while it is a tricky time and there are a lot of nerves around his comeback, he is getting back to work.”