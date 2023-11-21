Taylor Swift faced major problem performing in Rio de Janeiro

Taylor Swift kept performing at the Rio de Janeiro concert even with a broken boot

Taylor Swift proved her commitment to fans and music by performing in Rio de Janeiro onstage while missing out on her love Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce’s game.



According to social media footage, Swift, 33, performed on stage in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, November 20, despite having a broken boot.

The pop queen, with one glitter boot losing its heel, strolled about like a real-life Barbie doll as she greeted spectators at the event.

As part of her international Eras Tour, Swift has been performing at Rio de Janeiro's Estádio Nilton Santos.

Due to a severe heatwave, she had to postpone her show from Saturday, November 18, to Monday, November 18. This resulted in an unanticipated extension of her stay in Brazil.

The pop star was initially expected to attend Monday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since Travis, 34, and the Chiefs defeated Jason, 36, and the Eagles earlier this year at Super Bowl LVII, this is the first time the Kelce brothers have played each other this season.

However, Swift was unable to return to Kansas City in time for the game due to a change in her plan.

Since her initial Chiefs visit in September, Swift has supported Travis at four previous games.

Swift has gotten to know and spend time with Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, ever since she first saw them in the stands.

With regard to Jason, his wife Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months, the singer has not yet made any public connections.