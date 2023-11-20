Britney Spears to spill more secrets about Justin Timberlake in second volume

Britney Spears has more secrets to share about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in part two of her explosive memoir.



A source told Star magazine, “She’ll share more of her experiences with Justin.”

“Britney could easily have filled four or five books the first time around,” remarked an insider.

The outlet reported that after the release of the first memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop singer opened up about releasing of second volume some time in 2024.

Source mentioned that Britney “has no regrets and is at peace after telling her side of the story.

“Britney was painted as the bad guy for so many years,” remarked an insider.

While talking about Justin, the source claimed he’s “not proud of the way he behaved with Britney, but he’s not ashamed either”.

“They were both very young and made mistakes. It wasn’t just him,” stated an insider.

Source added, “He feels that he’s been unfairly targeted by Britney and her fans and that he doesn’t deserve this.”

In her first tell-all memoir, Britney wrote, “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. And Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

An insider mentioned that Justin was “shell shocked by his ex's bombshell memoir”.

“The book does not paint Justin in a good light. He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he's cancelled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album,” disclosed an insider at the time.