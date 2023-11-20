Kareena Kapoor spills beans on her plans to make Hollywood debut

Kareena Kapoor puts her Hollywood debut rumours to rest with her latest statement

Kareena Kapoor recently addressed plans of making her Hollywood debut as the actress enjoyed working in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, which is a story inspired by the American crime drama Mare of Easttown.



There were speculations that Kapoor’s upcoming mystery drama, which was mostly filmed in the English language, might be helpful for the actress to make contacts in Hollywood.



In conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress put all the rumours to rest, saying she has not done The Buckingham Murders with any "intention to bridge any gap".

She stated, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal Mehta approached me for The Buckingham Murders, I wanted to be part of it at once."

The Jab Tak Hai actress continued, "It's something I had not done before and was really excited and nervous to play this character. It's not done with any intention to bridge any gap, but pure desire as an actor to do something different and reinvent one's own self."



Earlier, the actress talked about playing her dream role of a detective woman in her forthcoming movie.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… I was just dying to be that detective woman."



Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Kapoor herself, the movie is set to release on March 22, 2024.