Kaia Gerber hand in hand with beau Austin Butler on Idyllic NYC stroll

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler cozy up in NYC.

Kaia Gerber and actor Austin Butler showcased their enduring romance during a leisurely stroll through Soho in New York City.

The couple, marking nearly three years together, indulged in a spot of shopping while exploring the vibrant city.

Kaia styled black pants paired with a matching top and a stylish tan coat. Completing her look, the catwalk sensation sported black and white Adidas shoes and donned sleek black cat-eye sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Austin Butler opted for black pants, shirt, shoes, jacket, and a casual ball cap, as the couple enjoyed quality time together in the bustling metropolis.



In December 2021, speculation about a budding romance between Kaia Gerber and actor Austin Butler surfaced after the duo was spotted leaving a yoga class together in Los Angeles.

Kaia's previous relationship with Jacob Elordi came to an end in November 2021 after a little over a year of dating.

Before Kaia, Butler had an eight-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, which concluded in January 2020.

Kaia graced the Golden Globes with her presence, beaming with pride as her beau clinched the coveted Best Actor award for his stellar portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis.

But the glittering celebrations didn't stop there – post-Oscars, this undeniably photogenic couple whisked away to the enchanting shores of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a romantic retreat in March.

Since their sun-soaked escape, the duo has been painting the town with their love story, with sightings of cozy date nights and delightful moments spent in the company of her parents.



