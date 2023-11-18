Danny Cipriani BREAKS SILENCE after pulling out of I'm A Celebrity

Cipriani shared an inspirational message emphasizing the importance of 'following your heart'

Danny Cipriani posted a cryptic quote after it was revealed he pulled out of starring in this year's I'm A Celebrity, coinciding with the breakdown of his two-year marriage.

The 36-year-old ex-England fly-half, initially set to receive a six-figure sum for his Jungle appearance, announced his split from his wife Victoria just days before the show's airing.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Cipriani shared an inspirational message emphasizing the importance of 'following your heart' and staying 'true to yourself.'

The post highlighted the value of authenticity over conformity to others' rules, suggesting that while not everyone may accept you, the eventual rewards will be more significant than any trophy.

In a subsequent story, he added the message: 'We are here to show each other God. The portal is each other.'

The rugby star seems to be reflecting on a challenging period in his personal life. The couple's relationship reportedly started deteriorating in September, primarily due to concerns Victoria, 42, had about explicit content in Cipriani's autobiography.

The situation escalated, leading to 'difficult' text message exchanges and, eventually, a reported split, prompting the involvement of divorce lawyers.

Despite earlier confirmation from ITV about Cipriani's participation in the show, he was notably absent from the official lineup, surprising viewers and fellow contestants.