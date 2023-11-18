Shirley Ballas reunites with Danny Taylor after admitting she hadn't seen him in 'months'

Shirley Ballas seemed to be in high spirits as she and her fiancé Danny Taylor stepped out after the Strictly Come Dancing dress rehearsal on Friday.
The 63-year-old head judge flashed a huge smile while heading back to her hotel in Blackpool with her 50-year-old boyfriend.
The Strictly stars, dancers, and judges have all gathered in the seaside resort for the much-anticipated annual Blackpool Tower special on Saturday.
Shirley, accompanied by her partner Danny, confessed that they hadn't seen each other in 'months.' For the dress rehearsal, she showcased a leggy display in a lavish black faux-fur jacket, paired with black stiletto heels.
Shirley exuded effortless glamour in her extravagant ensemble and complemented her look with statement silver earrings.
The ballroom dancer appeared to be in excellent spirits, beaming while sitting in her car alongside Danny as they headed to their hotel.
