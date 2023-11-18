‘Loki’ unleashes multiverse mayhem, MCU director reveals

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been buzzing with excitement ever since the season finale of Loki aired on Disney+.



The movie that follows the adventures of the titular god of mischief, has been praised for its complex characters, mind-bending plot, and stunning visuals.

One of the most popular fan theories about the show is that the events of the finale have had a significant impact on the MCU timeline.

In the finale, Loki and Sylvie, a female variant of Loki, confront He Who Remains, a powerful being who is responsible for maintaining the Sacred Timeline. After a tense confrontation, Loki and Sylvie decide to kill He Who Remains, which unleashes a multiverse of possibilities.

Fans have speculated that this event could have caused a number of changes to the MCU, including the return of dead characters and the creation of new timelines. And now, it seems that the director of Loki has confirmed one of these theories.

In an interview with Phaze Zero podcast, director Aaron Moorhead revealed that the events of the Loki finale have indeed affected the MCU timeline.

"One of the early days' discussions about how we're going to be treating the entire final episode, especially the last half of the final episode, we were actually looking at the Wikipedia for Loki - not the comic book character but the actual god - and he was the God of Stories."

Moorhead went on to say that the changes to the MCU timeline will be explored in future MCU films and television shows. "We're just scratching the surface of what the multiverse can do," [director's name] said. "I'm excited to see what happens next."