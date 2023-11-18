Kevin Spacey's accusations won't stop his return to Hollywood

Kevin Spacey’s slow-burning comeback is about to take a major step forward. The actor, who has been largely absent from Hollywood since facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2017, is set to see his first film in six years, the psychological thriller Peter Five Eight, hit theaters in March.



Invincible Entertainment, a production and distribution company known for its niche films, has acquired the U.S. rights to Peter Five Eight and plans to give it a limited release on March 22.

The film will initially open in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and Miami, with a wider rollout to follow.

The movie stars Spacey as a man named Peter who is haunted by a dark secret from his past. When he is confronted with the truth, he must go to great lengths to protect himself and his loved ones. The film also stars Rebecca De Mornay and Jet Jandreau.

Film’s release comes on the heels of Spacey’s acquittal in a U.K. sexual assault trial.

In July, Spacey was found not guilty of five charges of sexual assault related to incidents that allegedly occurred between 2005 and 2013.

The acquittal cleared the way for Spacey to resume his acting career, and Peter Five Eight is seen as his first major step back into the spotlight.

