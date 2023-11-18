Brad Pitt expresses interest in screen adaptation of Britney Spears' memoir

Brad Pitt is reportedly eyeing to produce a screen adaptation of Britney Spears’ memoir.
Alongside Pitt, Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie are also among a slew of A-listers interested in turning The Woman in Me into a film or TV series, according to Page Six.
“It’s only beginning to take shape,” an insider told the outlet.
The Ankler was first to report the news, which alleged the Toxic singer postponed her meeting with an unnamed high-profile producer “at the last minute,” citing she “didn’t feel up to it”.
According to the outlet, Spears is also in talks for a participatory documentary worth a whopping $40 million.
Spears is forced to “catch her breath” following the “overwhelming” response to her book, which was release on Oct. 24.
It became the highest-selling celebrity memoir on the first day of its release, and sold over 1 million copies in the US alone in the first week.
The tell-all featured bombshell claims about her personal and professional life, including a deep insight into the 13-year conservatorship under her father and her messy relationship with Justin Timberlake.
Taylor Zakhar reveals set harmony, 'everybody had wonderful experience'
Kanye West is making headlines for offensive lyrics
Friends cast is planning to meet at Emmy Awards for a tribute
Victoria Beckham debuts her trending quote on her clothing store
Royal family unlikely to be tuning in to the Netflix show's final season 'The Crown'
Singing sensation Rihanna inspires reality star Kim Kardashian with her hairstyle