Cassie’s bruised face photos resurface amid abuse allegations against Diddy

Diddy and Cassie first met in 2005 when she was 19 years old

Cassie’s supporters are spotting all the signs over the years of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged abuse and assaults on her.

As the troubling details of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and Diddy’s near-two-decade long relationship continue to emerge, some photos of Cassie with a bruised and cut face following an alleged ATV accident resurfaced on social media.

The Long Way To Go singer first shared the since-deleted selfies to her Instagram account in October 2014, showing her with a busted lip and a bandage on her forehead as she flew back home from Dubai with Diddy.

“New #raybans [sunglasses emoji] on my way home #toomuchfun #Dubai,” she captioned the post.

At the time, various news outlets reported that Cassie had suffered the injuries in an ATV accident during her trip to the UAE capital.

However, fans are now speculating that the ATV story was just been a cover up for what may have actually happened.

The resurfaced photos come in light of a horrifying lawsuit filed by Cassie against her on-off ex-boyfriend.

In court documents obtained by Page Six Thursday, Cassie, 37, detailed the repeated sexual and physical abuse, including frequent sex trafficking, inflicted on her by Combs, 54, during their over-a-decade-long relationship that ended in 2018.

Combs vehemently denied the “offensive and outrageous allegations,” with his attorney claiming that the alleger is merely aiming to “damage Mr. Combs’ reputation and [seek] a payday.”