Meghan Markle reveals she and Prince Harry 'creating new ones now'

Meghan Markle, who appeared to be a new Hollywood star as she returned to the red carpet in Los Angeles on Thursday night, has revealed some interesting things about her holiday traditions with Prince Harry and their two children.
The Duchess of Sussex, during her latest show in the US, candidly spoke to E! News about her family, revealing: "We’re creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we’re enjoying every moment of it."
The former actress, who's latest outing gave fans vibe of her return to the showbiz, added: "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."
Earlier this year, while taking the stage at the Invictus Games, the duchess made another rare comment about her family.
During the occasion in September, she gave a sweet shout-out to her four-year-old son, Archie, and two-year-old daughter, Lilibet, saying that she was looking forward to the day when she could bring them to the multi-sporting event.
"Have the best time, we’re cheering for you, and we can’t wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much," she said.
