Leonardo DiCaprio can’t ‘thank’ Sharon Stone ‘enough' for her act of kindness

Leonardo DiCaprio opens up about being in debt to Sharon Stone

Leonardo DiCaprio opens up about being grateful to Sharon Stone for helping him financially.



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor recalls to when he need and a favor and the Basic Instinct actress was there for him.

In her 2021 memoir, she disclosed that she was the one who covered his salary for the 1995 Western The Quick and the Dead, as the studio refused to sign the then-unknown actor.

Even now, thirty years later, DiCaprio acknowledges his eternal debt to the Casino star, expressing to E! News how he has expressed gratitude to Stone for her kindness throughout the years.

"I've thanked her many times," the Wolf of Wall Street star revealed. "I don't know if I sent her an actual, physical thank you gift, but I cannot thank her enough."

"Amazing," DiCaprio continued, describing Stone as someone who "did that with myself and Russell Crowe at the time."

He clarified that Stone wanted both of them on board after seeing their work in the 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Crowe's role in the 1992 film Romper Stomper.

The Titanic superstar recalls how she said that se wanted “to work with” these “two actors.” he continued, "It's incredible. She's been a huge champion of cinema and giving other actors opportunities, so I'm very thankful."

In 2021, Stone wrote in The Beauty of Living Twice that she had placed all of her money on hiring DiCaprio, and she said this as both the star and producer of The Quick and the Dead.

"This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition, in my opinion: he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene," she stated, as per Insider.

"The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did."