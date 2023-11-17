Meghan Markle suffers awkward moment while posing at LA gala

File Footage

Meghan Markle experienced an awkward interruption while posing for paparazzi at a prestigious Variety gala in LA.



The 42-year-old former actress attended the Power of Women event, stealing the spotlight in a sleek £1,120 evening dress from Proenza Schouler, as per DailyMail.

Despite the interruption by an apparent aide trying to move her, Meghan continued to exude elegance, confidently posing for the cameras.

She maintained a minimalist and classy look in the Proenza Schouler beige maxi dress, valued at £1,120 ($1,390).

During a solo trip to a 'mom's night out' gala in LA, Meghan hinted at exciting projects with Prince Harry, expressing anticipation for future announcements.

Meghan told Variety she is 'really proud' of what Archewell Productions has created so far, including Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan and her Archetypes podcast for Spotify.

She posed alongside famous faces including Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie, and Carey Mulligan at the star-studded event on Thursday.