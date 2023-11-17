Meghan Markle suffers awkward moment while posing at LA gala

Meghan Markle experienced an awkward interruption while posing for paparazzi at a prestigious Variety gala in LA.
The 42-year-old former actress attended the Power of Women event, stealing the spotlight in a sleek £1,120 evening dress from Proenza Schouler, as per DailyMail.
Despite the interruption by an apparent aide trying to move her, Meghan continued to exude elegance, confidently posing for the cameras.
She maintained a minimalist and classy look in the Proenza Schouler beige maxi dress, valued at £1,120 ($1,390).
During a solo trip to a 'mom's night out' gala in LA, Meghan hinted at exciting projects with Prince Harry, expressing anticipation for future announcements.
Meghan told Variety she is 'really proud' of what Archewell Productions has created so far, including Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan and her Archetypes podcast for Spotify.
She posed alongside famous faces including Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie, and Carey Mulligan at the star-studded event on Thursday.
'The Morning Show's' fourth season is expected to return in 2024
Gavin Plumb is accused of having contact with a 'third party' in America to kill former This Morning host Holly...
Chloe Madeley admitted that she's not ready to date again following the split with James Haskell
Meghan Markle stepped out at the Variety Power of Women gala in Los Angeles exuding celebrity charm
kaley Cuoco impressed fans with toned abs and physique
Adriana Lima strolls out to reply to trollers responsible of ‘tired mom’ hate