Elton John to write music for Tammy Faye Musical, starring Jessica Chastain

A new musical about the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker is set to hit Broadway in 2024-2025. The musical, titled "Tammy Faye," will feature music by Elton John and will star Jessica Chastain as Bakker.

The musical will be based on the documentary The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which was released in 2020. The documentary tells the story of Bakker's rise to fame and her fall from grace.

Bakker was a controversial figure throughout her life. She was known for her heavy makeup, her flamboyant style, and her passionate belief in Christianity. She was also involved in several scandals, including a financial scandal that led to the downfall of her PTL Club televangelist empire.

Despite her controversies, Bakker was also a popular figure. She was known for her compassion and her work with charitable organizations.

The musical Tammy Faye is expected to explore all aspects of Bakker's life, from her rise to fame to her fall from grace. It is also expected to examine her legacy as a complex and controversial figure.

The musical is being produced by Rocket Stage Entertainment, Green Light Productions, and Nederlander Productions. It will be directed by Tony Award Winner Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The casting of Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye has been met with critical acclaim. Chastain is a two-time Academy Award nominee who is known for her versatility and her ability to transform into different characters.

The musical is expected to open on Broadway in the fall of 2024. It is sure to be a major event in the world of theater.

Elton John is one of the most successful and beloved singer-songwriters of all time. He has sold over 300 million records and has won five Grammy Awards. He is also a Tony Award winner for his work on the musical "Billy Elliot."

John was approached by the producers of the Tammy Faye musical to write the music for the show. He was immediately drawn to the project and agreed to sign on.