Drake, J Cole recreate Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic moment in new music video

Drake, J. Cole pay tribute to the two of the world's most favourite footballers Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Renowned musicians Drake and J. Cole have recreated football legends Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic chess photo in their latest music video.



The rappers have left fans surprise with the mesmerising acts, seemingly paying tribute to the two of the world's most favourite footballers.

Drake is famous for incorporating samples into his work, and in his latest release with J. Cole, he has emulated Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the video.

During the video for their song ‘First Person Shooter’, the camera pans out from Drake and J Cole playing chess over a table in lavish Baroque surroundings.

It’s an image that mimics the iconic Louis Vuitton shoot which saw Messi and Ronaldo strike the same pose. The Messi-Ronaldo photo is currently the fourth-most liked image on Instagram, posted by the Portuguese.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have likely played their last ever game against each other, save for a friendly between Argentina and Portugal. It appears as if Ronaldo will see out his career in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, and Messi will do so with Inter Miami, with only a slim chance that they face each other in the Club World Cup.

Football stars have a history of periodically popping up in music videos, even if this doesn’t physically feature Messi or Ronaldo. Earlier this year major Latin star Bad Bunny featured Ronaldinho in his video for ‘Where She Goes’.