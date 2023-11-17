Emily Blunt reflects on living her life with stutter: ‘an imposter’

Emily Blunt notes stutter never really leaves you despite therapy

Emily Blunt has recently reflected on living her life with stutter at the Power of Women Awards on Thursday.



While accepting the award for her contributions to American Institute for Stuttering, The Devil Wears Prada star said, “I am grateful to shed light on [stuttering] because it is a disability that lives very often in the shadows alongside its friends: fear and shame and humiliation.”

Emily pointed out that stutter is not a nervous or psychological issue, explaining, “It is neurological, it’s biological, it’s often hereditary and it’s not your fault.”

The Pain Hustlers actress recalled growing up with a stutter, saying, it’s something that never “really leaves you” despite therapy.

“A stutter is like an imposter living in your body who doesn’t pay rent,” remarked Emily.

The Oppenheimer actress continued, “And completely and utterly misrepresents who you are as a person.”

Emily disclosed that her speech impediment could be noticed in situations and environments challenging to her.

The Edge of Tomorrow actress told audience via Variety, “Environments challenge me if I’m scared, or if I’m under pressure to persuade or convince, like, don’t ever ask me to pitch you anything ever.”

Earlier in 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Emily explained how playing her character impacted her stutter.

She mentioned, “I wouldn’t say that’s why I’ve ventured into acting, but it was just a bit shocking the first time I was able to speak, you know, doing a silly voice or an accent pretending to be someone else.”

“People don’t talk about [it] enough if it hasn’t got enough exposure, and millions of people around the world struggle with it,” added the actress.