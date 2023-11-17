Katrina Kaif garners in-laws’ praise on her 'Tiger 3' performance

Katrina Kaif shares Vicky Kaushal 'loved' her character in Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif shared that her husband Vicky Kaushal and father-in-law Sham Kaushal lauded her performance in her newly released action packed movie, Tiger 3.

Speaking to India Today, the B-town diva revealed that her father-in-law, who is also a senior action director, praised the actress’ dedication towards her intense action scenes in the movie.

"The love and support I have got from my family is just so special," Kaif started her conversation.

The actress shared that Kaushal's father shared that he "was the happiest to hear praises for Zoya’s [Kaif's character in the film] action scenes."

She further added, "He said, 'You have made me very proud. Everyone is saying you do action so well'. So that was really special for me."

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also shared her better half's reaction, saying, "he loved the film and he said that Zoya’s character was well presented in the film."

Later on, Kaif expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her fans for showering love and support which made Tiger 3 a big hit.

"It truly is a blessing to have that kind of support from fans for the 'Tiger' series and Zoya in particular. I am grateful and really happy for the way the audience has reacted to the film," the actress stated.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the action thriller movie also featured Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.