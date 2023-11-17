Jessica Alba shares her thoughts on ‘awkward styling stage’ in her younger days

 
By Nola Miller
November 17, 2023

Jessica Alba has recently opened up about the “awkward styling phase” in her life.

In a new TikTok clip shared by Bobbi Althoff on Thursday, the Fantastic Four actress told the podcast about a “normal person’s awkward stage”.

“It’s so weird that I started using a curling iron and Aquanet hairspray at age, like, 5,” admitted the 42-year-old.

Alba continued, “And no wonder I had so much asthma.”

The Dark Angel actress mentioned, “I was doing too much, too young.”

Dishing out details about her younger days, Alba disclosed she also “went through the coloured eyeshadow” in her past.

Moreover, the Honey actress pointed out, “I went to raves, but I didn’t do drugs.”

Alba added she’s still doing her makeup, but mixing the “coloured eyeshadow”.

Earlier in October 2021 interview with PEOPLE, the actress talked about raising her kids right.

“I always want my kids to have their feet on the ground and never to take anything for granted,” remarked the Awake actress.

Meanwhile, Alba also spilled to the outlet, “I and my kids have a really healthy relationship and unconditional love for one another.”

“I'm always going to be there for them,” she added.