Prince Harry will not watch 'The Crown’ over 'sensitive' scenes of Diana’s death

The final season of ‘The Crown’ depicts the days leading up to and aftermath of Diana’s death.

Prince Harry is sitting out the new season of The Crown, which depicts the tragic death of his late mother, Princess Diana.

As the final season of the hit Netflix show hits the screen, sources told Page Six that the Duke of Sussex has chosen not to watch the show as it depicted the days leading up to and aftermath of Diana’s death.

“Due to the sensitive nature of content in upcoming episodes of The Crown, Prince Harry has understandably decided not to view this season,” the source expressed.

Season 6 of the historical drama Netflix series, which premiered on Thursday, portrays the premiership of Tony Blair, the early relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the last days of Diana amid her romance with Dodi Fayed up until their death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

The series shows the last conversation Prince Harry had with his mother in addition to re-enacting the moment a 12-year-old Harry learned about the tragic news.

Some more bizarre scenes from the final season depict the late Princess of Wales as a ghost talking to her ex-husband, Prince Charles, and her mother-in-law, the late Queen Elizabeth.

Harry has been candid about the affect his mother’s shocking death had on his mental health.

Meanwhile, his estranged brother, Prince William, as per sources, will not watch the show, for which the Sussexes were “not consulted by anyone affiliated with the series or Netflix,” per Page Six.

However, the source noted that Harry bears “no ill feelings towards the show’s creators or Netflix” in his decision to steer clear of the final season.