Shakira melts hearts as she performs with sons at 2023 Latin Grammys

File Footage

Shakira stole the limelight with her emotional performance featuring her sons Milan and Sasha at the Latin Grammy Awards 2023 on Thursday.

At the star-studded event, the Colombian singer performed her song Acróstico, which is an emotional open letter to her children who she shares with her ex Gerard Pique.



The Hips Don’t Lie singer donned a stunning golden dress by Dolce & Gabbana as she mesmerised the attendees with her stellar gig.



Moreover, Shakira bagged three prestigious accolades at the award ceremony which took place internationally for the first time in Sevilla, Spain.



The musician won Song of the Year and Best Pop Song awards for Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, in which the singer seemingly slammed her former boyfriend following his alleged cheating scandal.



Shakira also grabbed Best Urban/Fusion Performance award for TQG — featuring Karol G.



During her award acceptance speech for Best Pop Song, the mother-of-two said, "I want to share this Grammy with my colleagues with whom I have had the pleasure of working and learning."

"With my Latin audience in Spain, in Colombia, in the United States, in Latin America. The Latin public that has taken me to the highest heights, those places I dreamed of since I was a child and to whom I owe everything."

"I also want to share this with my Spanish public who has been with me through thick and thin … who have never stopped giving me love and support for a single day. I will never forget that. This is for you," she concluded.

