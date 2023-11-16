Kim Kardashian brutally taken down by her 'biggest critic' over choice of dress

Kim Kardashian mocked by daughter North over her 'nightmare' Met Gala outfit.

Kim Kardashian's ten-year-old daughter North, who she shares with ex Kanye West, has appeared to be her mom's harshest critic as she brutally savaged her over 'nightmare' Met Gala outfit.



The 43-year-old American Tv personality and socialite Kim Kardashian has received a right dressing down from her daughter, who appeared showing no mercy while ripping into the jaw-dropping look she wore to the Met Gala earlier this year.



In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim daughter criticises the eye-catching outfit she slipped into at the fashion extravaganza back in May.

For the special occasion, the mother-of-four opted for a custom-made Schiaparelli gown dripping with over 50,000 pearls to create yet another memorable red-carpet moment.



Kim initially received the thumbs up from North for the outfit as she gushes: "I love it,” and her stunned mum replies: “What?! That’s the first time I’ve ever heard you say you love it."



"The American Horror Story" star later added in a confessional: "North, she’s usually my biggest critic, and now I’ve got the stamp of approval from North, and that’s all I needed."



North suddenly took a U-turn, saying: "It’s looking like beach-y, and the pearls look fake," to which the designer responds: "This is my worst nightmare."



On the day of the gala, the pearls came undone from Kim's garment and she told her daughter to grab them all. "They’re real pearls and she was putting them in the purse," Kanye West's ex-wife Kim recalled on the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum.