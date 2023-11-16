Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in a 'real relationship' already?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are allegedly in a "real relationship," a public relations expert asserts that Taylor is probably teaching her new partner how to take advantage of sudden fame.

Not too long ago, Travis submitted five trademark applications: "Travis Kelce, Flight 87, Alright Nah, KillaTrav, and Kelce's Krunch."

The chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer, told The Sun: “For all we know this is Taylor coaching Travis on how to monetise because this is someone who likes to uplift her partners."

Because he thinks the connection is genuine, Eric is getting "greater control" from her before anyone tries to "hijack his brand" now that he is associated with Taylor. He says: "He can shut down a lot of things if he has trademark control."

He does not believe that they have "hoodwinked the public," despite some people's speculation to the contrary earlier in the relationship.

Eric said: "It’s a modern-day Disney-like romance that involves a football star with charisma and a megastar music icon that has a character that makes young people look up to. And they’re falling in love in front of our eyes in a way that’s both magical and able to navigate the intense scrutiny that comes with being in the media spotlight."

In his own way, Travis has been manoeuvring the media. The NFL player and his brother, Jason Kelce, have a podcast that they both host. Has often talked about his relationship with Taylor on the programme, but he usually avoided specifics.

Eric explained: "He doesn’t take any of it too seriously. He’s playing a conservative game with the media in that he’s allowing them to get a little taste but he’s created a boundary that’s respectful, in part because of his relationship with Taylor, but also, I think, to protect his family."