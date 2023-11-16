Coleen Rooney steps out after breaking her silence on husband Wayne's cheating scandal

The outing comes after Coleen candidly spoke about her 'hurt and shame' over Wayne's prostitute scandals

Coleen Rooney embraced her natural beauty during an outing in Cheshire on Thursday.

The 37-year-old WAG donned a black padded winter coat while picking up her morning coffee.

With her brunette locks pulled back in a low ponytail, she showcased her angular features with minimal makeup. Enjoying some alone time, the mother-of-four carried smoothies and coffee to kickstart her day. Coleen kept it casual with black sports leggings and New Balance trainers.

This outing follows her candid discussion of the 'hurt and shame' over Wayne's prostitute scandals in her new tell-all memoir, My Account.

Coleen, who always tells 'the truth' to her four boys, opened up about Wayne's infidelity, starting from discovering his involvement with prostitutes in a Liverpool brothel at 16 in 2002 to learning about his encounters with former escorts Jennifer Thompson and Helen Wood in 2010.

She emphasized, 'I have always included my boys in everything I do, and I speak the truth to them.'