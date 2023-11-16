Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson over cheating scandal

Kourtney Kardashian makes bombshell revelations about Tristan, Khloe's love life

Kourtney Kardashian sat down for a one-on-one conversation with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson in the recent episode of The Kardashians.



Tristan, who cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019, addressed the consequences of his repeated infidelity for the first time on the reality TV show.

In the episode, Kourtney started the conversation, saying, "I'm really not here to judge. I don’t have any anger, it's just more like I want an understanding of how you could do these things or how it got there."

The basketball player said that he cheated on the mother of his two children just for an action and feeling.

"I've never seen a man treat a woman good, I've never seen a man not cheat on a woman, I've never seen a good husband," Tristan said.

The 32-year-old athlete admitted that he made a mistake, multiple times.

However, Tristan added that he never understand why he was making the same mistake again and again.



In response, the founder of Poosh asked Tristan, "But what do you think the mistake is?"

To which he said, "Cheating. If I was ahead of it, and maybe told Khloé, we might've been able to figure it out together instead of her being blindsided."



The controversial episode ended when Kourtney professed that she doesn’t think Tristan deserves Khloe.

