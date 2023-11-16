'Unwanted' Meghan Markle 'left out' of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The Duchess of Sussex was made to feel that she was not invited

Meghan Markle reportedly 'sensed' that Queen Elizabeth II's death left her feeling 'unwanted' after it emerged that Prince Harry was asked to come to the funeral without his wife.

As per claims made by royal author Omid Scobie in his latest release Endgame, a former palace aid disclosed that the senior members of the royal family "didn’t want Meghan there" as they prepared to journey to Scotland to bid farewell to the Queen.

The book elaborated that their relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had gone so icy that they saw the Spare author as a threat and as an ‘enemy’.

Elaborating on Prince Harry’s own experience when landing in the UK, Scobie detailed that Princess Anne was greeted ‘warmly’ and was able to have “a quiet moment privately paying his respects” to his grandmother.

For the unversed, Scobie has long been associated to the Sussexes as their unofficial mouthpiece.

His latest work promises “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.“