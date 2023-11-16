'Unwanted' Meghan Markle 'left out' of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Meghan Markle reportedly 'sensed' that Queen Elizabeth II's death left her feeling 'unwanted' after it emerged that Prince Harry was asked to come to the funeral without his wife.
As per claims made by royal author Omid Scobie in his latest release Endgame, a former palace aid disclosed that the senior members of the royal family "didn’t want Meghan there" as they prepared to journey to Scotland to bid farewell to the Queen.
The book elaborated that their relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had gone so icy that they saw the Spare author as a threat and as an ‘enemy’.
Elaborating on Prince Harry’s own experience when landing in the UK, Scobie detailed that Princess Anne was greeted ‘warmly’ and was able to have “a quiet moment privately paying his respects” to his grandmother.
Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' accused of 'reopening old wounds'
For the unversed, Scobie has long been associated to the Sussexes as their unofficial mouthpiece.
His latest work promises “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.“
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sought refuge at their friend's place after moving to the States
Karishma Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood stars partied the night out with David Beckham
The sons of King Charles are understood to be on opposite sides and will never see eye to eye
Taylor Swift recently shared her first public kiss with Travis Kelce at her ‘Eras Tour’
Alia Bhatt admitted she feels hurt after husband Ranbir Kapoor labelled as 'toxic husband'
The Duke of Sussex is reportedly not expecting any sort of cordial reception from King Charles and Prince William