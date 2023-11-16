Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn appears unbothered amid singer’s new romance

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn made his first public appearance following the pop megastar’s blooming romance with Travis Kelce.



The English actor, who was in a 6-year long relationship with Swift, appeared unbothered at the GQ's Men of the Year Award red carpet, which took place at the Royal Opera House in London on November 15.



Alwyn looked dapper in a double-breasted black leather jacket which he wore over a plain white shirt and black tie. The 32-year-old actor completed his look with black pants and leather boots.



As per Entertainment Tonight, Swift and Alwyn parted their ways earlier this year, as a source claimed that the breakup was "amicable" and "not dramatic."



"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now. It was more of Taylor's decision to break up," the insider revealed at that time.



Notably, the Bad Blood singer has been flaunting her love publicly for the NFL athlete, which seemed to be her tactic to make her former love interest jealous.

While analysing the Lover vocalist’s recent PDA-filled outings with Kelce, psychologist Jo Hemmings shared with The Sun that the singer has missed 'normal' celebrity relationships as Alwyn always used to prefer staying out of the limelight.

