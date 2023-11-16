Harry Styles fans ‘in mourning’ as he officially debuts new buzzcut

Harry Styles has always kept some length despite experimenting with his iconic hair

Harry Styles fans are mourning his iconic long locks as he officially debuts his shaved head.

The As It Was singer, 29, unveiled his new hair in a promo post by his brand, Pleasing, for the launch of his new fragrance line on Instagram Wednesday.

“Our founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London,” the caption read.

The picture showed Styles at the Monday launch event at a corner shop pop-up in Selfridges, London, smiling warmly at the camera with his usual curly fringes shaved down to a scruff, confirming fans’ worst fears since TMZ first photographed him with his new hairstyle at a U2 concert with rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Russell, last week.

Notably, the former One Direction member seems to be growing out his facial hair more than his usual stubble-length.

Though several media outlets previously noted that the comments had been turned off – prompting grieving fans to take to X (previously Twitter) to share their reactions – they have since been turned on.



And fans are losing their minds, with some declaring that they’re “in mourning” for Styles’ career-defining luscious long locks.

However, the Grammy-winning singer’s shocking new look seems to be growing on other fans, with one complimenting, “Y’all he looks so good be fr.”

“Because he looks so handsome with whatever look it is?? [crying face emoji] [2 heart emojis],”another gushed.