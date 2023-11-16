Harry Styles fans ‘in mourning’ as he officially debuts new buzzcut

Harry Styles fans are mourning his iconic long locks as he officially debuts his shaved head.
The As It Was singer, 29, unveiled his new hair in a promo post by his brand, Pleasing, for the launch of his new fragrance line on Instagram Wednesday.
“Our founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London,” the caption read.
The picture showed Styles at the Monday launch event at a corner shop pop-up in Selfridges, London, smiling warmly at the camera with his usual curly fringes shaved down to a scruff, confirming fans’ worst fears since TMZ first photographed him with his new hairstyle at a U2 concert with rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Russell, last week.
Notably, the former One Direction member seems to be growing out his facial hair more than his usual stubble-length.
Though several media outlets previously noted that the comments had been turned off – prompting grieving fans to take to X (previously Twitter) to share their reactions – they have since been turned on.
And fans are losing their minds, with some declaring that they’re “in mourning” for Styles’ career-defining luscious long locks.
However, the Grammy-winning singer’s shocking new look seems to be growing on other fans, with one complimenting, “Y’all he looks so good be fr.”
“Because he looks so handsome with whatever look it is?? [crying face emoji] [2 heart emojis],”another gushed.
Matty Healy sparked romance with Gabbriette Bechtel, around the same time his ex Taylor Swift moved on with Travis Kelce
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sought refuge at their friend's place after moving to the States
Karishma Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood stars partied the night out with David Beckham
The sons of King Charles are understood to be on opposite sides and will never see eye to eye
Taylor Swift recently shared her first public kiss with Travis Kelce at her ‘Eras Tour’
Alia Bhatt admitted she feels hurt after husband Ranbir Kapoor labelled as 'toxic husband'
The Duke of Sussex is reportedly not expecting any sort of cordial reception from King Charles and Prince William
Anushka Sharma turned a biggest cheerleader for her husband Virat Kohli between India vs New Zealand match