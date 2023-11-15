Chloe Madeley opens up about dating plans after James Haskell intimate dinner with DJ

Chloe Madeley shares a 15-month-old daughter, Bodhi, with the former rugby player

Chloe Madeley opened up about family plans and dating post-split from James Haskell.

Chloe expressed her desire for a big family but shared she's not ready to date again following her amicable separation from husband James Haskell.

The 36-year-old personal trainer, who shares a 15-month-old daughter, Bodhi, with the former rugby player, responded to fan questions on Instagram, revealing her family aspirations and her current perspective on dating.

This Q&A session comes after reports of Haskell's recent partying in Ibiza with someone resembling Chloe, just weeks before announcing their split.

Chloe was reportedly angered upon discovering that her ex husband had an intimate dinner with another woman before their breakup.

The former England rugby star, 38, and DJ Chloe McLennan were seen enjoying a meal at Ibiza's Casa Maca restaurant during the summer.

A source informed The Sun, 'It was particularly upsetting for Chloe because that restaurant is a favorite of hers, where she has dined with James. She was really angry with James and very hurt.' The couple, parents to one-year-old Bodhi, separated in September after five years of marriage. Chloe now fears that James may have had romantic encounters with other women during his summer DJing stint in Ibiza.

The source added, 'She's now wondering who else he was going out with.'