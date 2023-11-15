Ariana Grande’s family give their verdict on Ethan Slater romance

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater romance is ‘getting very serious’

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have pulled their families into the loop as their romance continues to blossom.

The Grammy-winning singer, 30, believes it’s “important that anyone she’s dating meets her family,” a source told Us Weekly.

And it appears that the Spamalot star, 31 has also wooed his lady’s family as he received their seal of approval. The insider revealed that “Ethan’s met her family. And she’s met his family.”

Following their introduction, the insider shared, “Ariana’s entire family has given [Ethan] the stamp of approval.”

The source continued, “Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is going very well and they’re both very involved in each other’s lives.”

Moreover, the Wicked costars, who are set to play Glinda and Boq, make it a “top priority” to be “super family-driven and love that about one another.”

The pair has a “a lot in common, especially their theatrical side,” which has only added to their off-camera chemistry and connection.

The Into You musician and Slater first sparked dating rumours over the summer. Grande finalised her divorce from Dalton Gomez last month after three years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Slater is yet to finalise his divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay with whom he shares a son who was born in 2022.

Slater is prioritising his role as a father but he is also making future plans with Grande. “He always puts his family first but adores her and is very cognizant of her feelings,” the source told the outlet, noting that Slater is “a great listener, very proactive and wants to be the best partner he can be” for Grande.