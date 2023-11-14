Ariana Grande poses with Ethan Slater as she supports his Broadway show

Ariana Grande posed alongside her beau Ethan Slater, as she came out in support for his Broadway show, Spamalot.

The Positions singer, 30, was seen all smiles as she was featured in a snap with Slater, 31, and his fellow Broadway stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad on Sunday. The party was backstage at their show, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Rannells wrote praises for the show as he shared a carousel post. “We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday! Spamalot’s Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with,” he said, adding, “Plus Ariana Grande! It was a perfect Sunday. Go see Spamalot!”

He also added a bunch of heart emojis in the caption.



Meanwhile, Gad, 42, shared another glimpse of Slater backstage with his IG Story. “@ethanslater thank you for killing it today and eating dreams with us,” Gad wrote.

The Grammy-winning singer and Slater first sparked romance in July following the musician’s separation from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez. In months following the news, Slater also announced his separation from wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares one-year-old son.

The two initially met when they began filming upcoming movie, Wicked. Grande joined the cast in November 2021, Slater’s role wasn’t confirmed until a year later in early December 2022.