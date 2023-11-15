Kourtney Kardashian calls Travis Barker ‘daddy’ in 48th birthday wish

Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t help but call her husband Travis Barker the sweetest names in her 48th birthday wish to him.



“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” Kardashian, 44, wrote in an Instagram tribute on Tuesday, November 14.

“You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

Not just the founder of Poosh, but also other Kardashian family members gave Barker, 48, a particular mention.

In an homage to the rock star, her mother Kris Jenner wrote that he is "such a wonderful dad, husband, friend, son, and uncle."

“Thank you for making @kourtneykardash so happy, every single day. I love you and wish you a magical day today!” Jenner, 68, wished the drummer on her Instagram Story.

Rocky Thirteen, The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer's first child together, was welcomed earlier this month.

Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick also have a daughter, Penelope, 11, and two kids, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.

For his part, Barker shares a daughter, Alabama, 17, and a son, Landon, 20, with Shanna Moakler. Along with being Moakler's ex-partner Oscar De La Hoya's daughter Atiana, 24, he also serves as a father figure to her.