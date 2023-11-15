Gwyneth Paltrow ‘choose’ dad in husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow expressed satisfaction in her choice of husband and compared him to her late father Bruce Paltrow.



“He has things that were reminiscent of my dad,” she told People. “It’s like blue-eyed, Jewish, TV writer, with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. I finally chose my dad.”

For his part, Falchuk only seemed to find the resemblance amusing, referring to her as the “perfect wife.”

“If she loves you, she is your champion. You doing well feels as good to her as her doing well. She literally screams when she hears good news from someone,” he told the outlet.

In 2002, Bruce Paltrow, Paltrow's father and producer, passed away due to complications from oral cancer.

The creator of Goop, who married the co-creator of "Glee" in 2018, was previously wed to Chris Martin, her ex-husband. The couple co-parent Moses, 17, and Apple, 19, their daughter.

Paltrow, 51, is also the stepmother of Falchuk's 19-year-old daughter Isabella and 17-year-old son Brody, who are from a previous marriage.

She also acknowledged that although it was first "hard," they have now gotten the hang of step parenting children in a blended family.

“It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it. Now, it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life,” she said.